One: God says, “Before I formed you, I knew you. Before you were ever born, I made you holy.”*

All: God says, “You are precious in my sight, and I love you.”

One: God says, “You have my name. I created you for my glory.”**

All: We are God’s people, created by God and loved by God.

One: God doesn’t say, “I love you because people find you beautiful or handsome.”

All: Or, “I love you because you’re strong.”

One: God doesn’t say, “I love you because you’re a fast runner.”

All: Or, “I love you because you’re a good dancer.”

One: God loves us just as we are.

All: Even when we wish we were stronger or faster.

One: Even when we wish we were bigger or smaller.

All: Even when we wish we were better at some things.

One: God loves us just as we are!

All: God loves us just as we are! Thanks be to God!

Prayer: Creator God, help us to remember that we are your precious children and that you don’t look at us the way other people sometimes look at us. Thank you for loving us just as we are! Amen.

*Jeremiah 1:4, paraphrased **Isaiah 43:4,7, paraphrased