Write a Poem!

The Prize: $25

The Guidelines:

Write a poem for our April 2019 issue. Your poem can be about spring, Easter, or anything else that would be appropriate for an April issue. You must be six to 12 years old. Your poem can rhyme, but it doesn’t have to. It can be serious or funny. Mail your entry on or before July 31 to:

Contest

Pockets Magazine

P.O. Box 340004

Nashville, TN 37203-0004

OR

Email your poem and information (name, address and age) to us at pockets@upperroom.org with “contest entry” in the subject line.