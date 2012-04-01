For Kids
Kids Contest
Write a Poem!
The Prize: $25
The Guidelines:
- Write a poem for our April 2019 issue. Your poem can be about spring, Easter, or anything else that would be appropriate for an April issue.
- You must be six to 12 years old.
- Your poem can rhyme, but it doesn’t have to. It can be serious or funny.
- Mail your entry on or before July 31 to:
Contest
Pockets Magazine
P.O. Box 340004
Nashville, TN 37203-0004
OR
Email your poem and information (name, address and age) to us at pockets@upperroom.org with “contest entry” in the subject line.
