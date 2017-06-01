For Kids
Kids Contest
Summer Recipe
The Prize: $10
The Guidelines:
1. Send us a recipe (main dish, side dish, breakfast food, dessert, snack, or beverage) for something you like to have in the summer and can make yourself.
2. We’ll pay $10 for each of the cripes we publish in our July 2019 issue.
3. Include your name, age, and mailing address (even if you email your entry).
4. you must be 6 to 12 years old.
5. Mail your entry on or before October 31 to:
Contest
Pockets magazine
P.O. Box 340004
Nashville, TN 37203-0004
OR
Email us at pockets@upperroom.org with “contest entry” in the subject line.
