Summer Recipe

The Prize: $10

The Guidelines:

1. Send us a recipe (main dish, side dish, breakfast food, dessert, snack, or beverage) for something you like to have in the summer and can make yourself.

2. We’ll pay $10 for each of the cripes we publish in our July 2019 issue.

3. Include your name, age, and mailing address (even if you email your entry).

4. you must be 6 to 12 years old.

5. Mail your entry on or before October 31 to:

Contest

Pockets magazine

P.O. Box 340004

Nashville, TN 37203-0004

OR

Email us at pockets@upperroom.org with “contest entry” in the subject line.