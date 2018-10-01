Tell Us Your Ideas for Peaceful Living

The Prize: $10

The Guidelines:

1. The August 2019 issue of Pockets will be on the theme of Peace. For this contest, send us your best tips or advice on living peacefully with others.

2. You may submit up to three ideas; each idea should be 50 words or less.

3. We’ll pay $10 for each idea we publish in the August 2019 issue.

4. Include your first and last name, age, and mailing address (we have to have this information even if you email your entry!)

5. You must be 6 to 12 years old.

6. Mail your entry on or before November 30 to:

Contest

Pockets Magazine

P.O. Box 340004

Nashville, TN 37203-0004

OR

email it to us at pockets@upperroom.org with “contest entry” in the subject line.