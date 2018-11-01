Finish the Story

Write a story beginning with: You know how some people freak out about every little change that happens around them? I am not one of those people! At least, I never have been. But this is different…

The Prize: $50 and publication in the September 2019 issue

The Guidelines:

Your story must be at least 300 words and not more than 600 words (but you don’t have to count the beginning that we wrote). The theme of the September issue is Change, so keep that in mind as you plan and write your story. We’ll pay $50 for the winning story. Include your name, age and mailing address (even if you email your entry!) You must be 6 to 12 years old. Mail your entry on or before December 31 to:

Contest

Pockets Magazine

P.O. Box 340004

Nashville, TN 37203-0004

or

email it to us at pockets@upperroom.org with “Finish the Story Contest entry” in the subject line.