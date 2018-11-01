For Kids
Kids Contest
Finish the Story
Write a story beginning with: You know how some people freak out about every little change that happens around them? I am not one of those people! At least, I never have been. But this is different…
The Prize: $50 and publication in the September 2019 issue
The Guidelines:
- Your story must be at least 300 words and not more than 600 words (but you don’t have to count the beginning that we wrote).
- The theme of the September issue is Change, so keep that in mind as you plan and write your story.
- We’ll pay $50 for the winning story.
- Include your name, age and mailing address (even if you email your entry!)
- You must be 6 to 12 years old.
- Mail your entry on or before December 31 to:
Contest
Pockets Magazine
P.O. Box 340004
Nashville, TN 37203-0004
or
email it to us at pockets@upperroom.org with “Finish the Story Contest entry” in the subject line.
