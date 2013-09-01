Fall Fun!

The Prize: $10

The Guidelines

1. The winning entries in this contest will be published in the October 2019 issue of Pockets, so tell us what you like to do for fun in the fall. (Be Creative!)

2. You can submit up to three ideas. Each one should be 30 words or less.

3. We’ll pay $10 for each idea we publish in the October issue.

4. You must be 6 to 12 years old.

5. Mail your entry on or before January 31 to:

Contest

Pockets Magazine

P.O. Box 340004

Nashville, TN 37203-0004

OR

Email your ideas and information (full name, mailing address and age) to us at pockets@upperroom.org with “contest entry” in the subject line.