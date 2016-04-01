New Year, New Plans

The Prize: $10

The Guidelines:

1. Time to look ahead to 2020! We know it’s a little early, but we’re making plans for our January/February 2020 issue; and we want your help. Thank about the year ahead. Tell us something new or different that you would like to do in 2020.

2. Your idea could be a bad habit you want to break, a new habit you want to build, something you want to learn, a place you want to go, a way you’ll make a difference in your part of the world or anything else you’re looking forward to in 2020.

3. Start with “In 2020 I want to” and write your ideas. You can submit up to three ideas: each one should be 50 words or less.

4. You must be 6-12 years old.

5. Your entry must include your first and last name, your age, and your mailing address (even if you email your entry).

6. Mail your entry on or before May 31 to:

Contest

Pockets magazine

P.O. Box 340004

Nashville, TN 37203-0004

Or email it to us at pockets@upperroom.org with “contest entry” in the subject line.