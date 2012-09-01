How many words can you make from the letters in the phrase “Friends are a Gift from God”?

The Prize: $10

The Guidelines

You must come up with the words yourself -no help from other people or from computers. You must be 6 to 12 years old. Mail or email your entry on or before July 31. The three people who come up with the most words will each receive $10. Send your name, age, complete mailing address, and your list of words to:

Contest

Pockets magazine

P.O. Box 340004

Nashville, TN 37203-0004

Or email your list and information (name, age, address) to pockets@upperroom.org with the subject line “contest words list.”