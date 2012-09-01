For Kids
Kids Contest
How many words can you make from the letters in the phrase “Friends are a Gift from God”?
The Prize: $10
The Guidelines
- You must come up with the words yourself -no help from other people or from computers.
- You must be 6 to 12 years old.
- Mail or email your entry on or before July 31.
- The three people who come up with the most words will each receive $10.
- Send your name, age, complete mailing address, and your list of words to:
Contest
Pockets magazine
P.O. Box 340004
Nashville, TN 37203-0004
Or email your list and information (name, age, address) to pockets@upperroom.org with the subject line “contest words list.”
mhooper