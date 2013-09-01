Who’s Your Faith Hero?

The Prize: $10

The Guidelines:

1) For all Christians, Jesus is the ultimate role model and faith hero. But for this contest, tell us about other people who are faith heroes to you. They could be people you know in your every day life, someone in your church or community, someone currently well known, or a historical figure.

2) Tell us the name of your faith hero and why you chose that person.

3) Include your name, age, and complete mailing address on your entry (even if you email it).

4) You must be six to twelve years old.

5) We’ll publish some of the entries on our website (pockets.upperroom.org) and we’ll pay $10 for each one we publish.

6) Mail your entry on or before October 31 to:

Contest/Pockets magazine

P.O. Box 340004

Nashville, TN 37203-0004

Or

Email your entry and information (name, address and age) to us at pockets@upperroom.org with “contest entry” in the subject line.