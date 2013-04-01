Thankful for Little Things

The Prize: $10

The Guidelines:

1. Tell us five “little things” you’re thankful for (and, if you want to, a little about why you’re thankful for each one).

2. Include our name, age, and complete mailing address on your entry. (even if you email it!)

3. You must be six to twelve years old.

4. We’ll publish some of the entries on our website (pockets. upperroom.org) and we’ll pay $10 for each list of “little things” we publish.

5. Mail your entry on or before November 20 to:

Contest/Pockets magazine

P.O. Box 340004

Nashville, TN 37203-0004

Or you can email your entry and information (name, address and age) to us at pockets@upperroom.org with “contest entry” in the subject line.