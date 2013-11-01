Create Our Christmas Cover!

The winning cover will be on the December 2019 issue. So think of Advent and Christmas themes as you work on your entry. Make it colorful and creative! Use crayons, markers, or paint; and use white, unlined paper. Make sure you don’t leave much white space in your picture. Your picture should be 7 inches wide and 11 inches tall or slightly larger. Pay attention to where the Pockets logo will be on the cover. Don’t put anything really important there, such as a person’s face; but don’t leave it blank either. Don’t draw the logo in! Put your name, age, address, and phone number on a piece of paper and tape it to the back of your picture. Do not bend or fold your picture. Mail it in a large flat envelope or a tube. You must be 6-12 years old. Mail your entry on or before April 30 to:

Cover Contest

Pockets magazine

P.O. Box 340004

Nashville, TN 37203-0004

The art who creates the winning cover will be paid $200. A runner-up will receive $100, and a second runner-up will get $50. The runner’s up will appear on a page inside the magazine. The winning entry will be the cover the December issue. Past first-place winners cannot enter again, and we are not able to return your drawing.