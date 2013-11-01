For Kids
Kids Contest for April
Create Our Christmas Cover!
- The winning cover will be on the December 2019 issue. So think of Advent and Christmas themes as you work on your entry. Make it colorful and creative!
- Use crayons, markers, or paint; and use white, unlined paper. Make sure you don’t leave much white space in your picture.
- Your picture should be 7 inches wide and 11 inches tall or slightly larger.
- Pay attention to where the Pockets logo will be on the cover. Don’t put anything really important there, such as a person’s face; but don’t leave it blank either. Don’t draw the logo in!
- Put your name, age, address, and phone number on a piece of paper and tape it to the back of your picture.
- Do not bend or fold your picture. Mail it in a large flat envelope or a tube.
- You must be 6-12 years old.
- Mail your entry on or before April 30 to:
Cover Contest
Pockets magazine
P.O. Box 340004
Nashville, TN 37203-0004
The art who creates the winning cover will be paid $200. A runner-up will receive $100, and a second runner-up will get $50. The runner’s up will appear on a page inside the magazine. The winning entry will be the cover the December issue. Past first-place winners cannot enter again, and we are not able to return your drawing.
mhooper