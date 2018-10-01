Write a Poem!

The Prize: $25The Guidelines:

1. Write a poem for our November 2019 issue. Your poem can be about November, Thanksgiving, or about being thankful for little things (the theme of that issue).

2. You must be between 6 and 12 years old.

3. Include your first and last name, your mailing address, and your age with your entry.

4. Your poem should be at least six lines but not more than 16 lines.

5. Your poem can rhyme, but it doesn’t have to. It can be serious or funny.

6. If your poem is published on one of our poem pages in the November issue, we’ll pay you $25.

7. Mail your entry on or before March 31 to:

Contest

ATTN: Pockets Magazine

P.O. Box 340004

Nashville, TN 37203-0004

OR

Email us your poem and include your first and last name, mailing address, age to us at pockets@upperroom.org with “contest entry” in the subject line.