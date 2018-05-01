Count the Apples

The Prize: $10

The Guidelines:

Find all the applies like this one hiding in this issue and send us the number you found. (Don’t count this one!) 🍎 Include your name, age and complete mailing address on your entry (even if you email it.) You must be six to twelve years old. We’ll draw three names from all the correct entries. Each of those people will receive $10 and will have their names published in the June 2019 issue. Mail your entry on or before September 30 to:

Contest/Pockets magazine

P.O. Box 340004

Nashville, TN 37203-004

OR

Email your entry and information (name, address, and age) to us at pockets@ upperroom.org with “contest entry” in the subject line.