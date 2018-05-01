For Kids
Kids Contest for September
Count the Apples
The Prize: $10
The Guidelines:
- Find all the applies like this one hiding in this issue and send us the number you found. (Don’t count this one!) 🍎
- Include your name, age and complete mailing address on your entry (even if you email it.)
- You must be six to twelve years old.
- We’ll draw three names from all the correct entries. Each of those people will receive $10 and will have their names published in the June 2019 issue.
- Mail your entry on or before September 30 to:
Contest/Pockets magazine
P.O. Box 340004
Nashville, TN 37203-004
OR
Email your entry and information (name, address, and age) to us at pockets@ upperroom.org with “contest entry” in the subject line.
