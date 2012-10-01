0

For Kids

Kids Monthly Contest

Tell Us Your Acts of Kindness

The Prize: $10

The Guidelines:

  1. We know that Pockets are kinds, so tell us about the acts of kindness you have done for others.
  2. Include your name, age, and complete mailing address on your entry (even if you email it).
  3. You must be six to 12 years old.
  4. You can submit up to three acts of kindness. We’ll publish some of them on our website (pockets.upperroom.org), and we’ll pay $10 for each one we publish.
  5. Mail your entry on or before September 30 to:

Contest/Pockets Magazine

P.O. Box 340004

Nashville, TN  37203-0004

Or email your entry and information (name, age, address) to pockets@upperroom.org with contest entry in the subject line.

 

mhooper

Leave a Reply

« Back to Homepage 
 
 

Send Us Your Stuff!

Your Bible verse, joke or pet photo could be chosen for the Pockets website! What would you like to send us?
Cancel