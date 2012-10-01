For Kids
Kids Monthly Contest
Tell Us Your Acts of Kindness
The Prize: $10
The Guidelines:
- We know that Pockets are kinds, so tell us about the acts of kindness you have done for others.
- Include your name, age, and complete mailing address on your entry (even if you email it).
- You must be six to 12 years old.
- You can submit up to three acts of kindness. We’ll publish some of them on our website (pockets.upperroom.org), and we’ll pay $10 for each one we publish.
- Mail your entry on or before September 30 to:
Contest/Pockets Magazine
P.O. Box 340004
Nashville, TN 37203-0004
Or email your entry and information (name, age, address) to pockets@upperroom.org with contest entry in the subject line.
mhooper