Conversation starters

* What do you think it means to be humble? (Parents: kids may need a little help with this concept. * Some concepts you may want to discuss: putting the needs of the group first, realizing other people’s ideas may be as good as (or better than) ours, knowing that when we achieve something we’ve probably been helped by others along the way, etc.)

* Why is humility important?

* Can you think of times when you’ve been around people who were bragging or showing off? How does it feel to be around someone who’s acting that way?

* What do we learn about humility from Jesus’ life and teachings?