Conversation Starters

* How do we make people who come to our home feel welcome?

* What kind of things make someone feel unwelcome? Do you think there’s anyone in your school or our neighborhood who feels unwelcome? Is there anything we can do about that?

* Can you think of a time when you were new in some group or some place? How did you feel? What did people do to welcome you?

* What’s one thing that happened today that made you feel thankful?