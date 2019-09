Conversation starters

* What do you like so far about this school year?

* What seems hard so far about this school year?

* What kind of changes is this school year bringing for you? For our family? What’s hard about these changes? What’s good about them?

* What helps you when you have to deal with changes that are hard?

* Can you think of a change in the past that was hard but turned out to be good in the long run?