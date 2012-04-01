It was my first year at my new school, and I was making a ton of friends. There was one girl who always got picked on for her height. Nobody wanted to be her friend. one day at lunch, everyone decided to sit on the opposite end of her at the lunch table. I felt terrible. Everyone was laughing as she sat alone, crying. I remembered how I was bullied at my old school, so I told the other kids, “If you want to bully, fine. but I won’t sit here and let it happen.” I picked up my lunch box and sat next to her. The girl and I walked to the guidance counselor, and the counselor took care of it. I was happy to be able to have the courage to stand up for someone who didn’t deserve to be picked on!

Congrats to Veronica, 12, of Pennsylvania!