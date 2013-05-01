For Families
So Much to Be Happy About!
Read Psalm 97:1-2, 9-12
One: Lord, you created us.
All: And you want us to be happy.
One: Things happen sometimes that make us sad or upset.
All: But you have blessed us so much! Even when things are hard, there is so much to be happy about.
One: Life, love, laughter.
All: Trees, flowers, plants.
One: Games, books, toys.
All: Sports, good jokes, our talents.
One: School and work, the ability to learn new and exciting things.
All: Pets and wildlife.
One: Oceans, lakes, and streams.
All: Sunrises and sunsets, the moon and the stars.
One: Family and friends.
All: So much more!
One: Because of you, “light dawns for the righteous, and joy for the upright in heart.”
All: We give thanks for your holy name!
Prayer: Thank you, God, for creating us and giving us so many ways to have fun and be happy. Let us rejoice! Amen.
Together Time: For each week of this month, let a different family member choose a favorite activity or game for the family to do together.
mhooper