Read Psalm 97:1-2, 9-12

One: Lord, you created us.

All: And you want us to be happy.

One: Things happen sometimes that make us sad or upset.

All: But you have blessed us so much! Even when things are hard, there is so much to be happy about.

One: Life, love, laughter.

All: Trees, flowers, plants.

One: Games, books, toys.

All: Sports, good jokes, our talents.

One: School and work, the ability to learn new and exciting things.

All: Pets and wildlife.

One: Oceans, lakes, and streams.

All: Sunrises and sunsets, the moon and the stars.

One: Family and friends.

All: So much more!

One: Because of you, “light dawns for the righteous, and joy for the upright in heart.”

All: We give thanks for your holy name!

Prayer: Thank you, God, for creating us and giving us so many ways to have fun and be happy. Let us rejoice! Amen.

Together Time: For each week of this month, let a different family member choose a favorite activity or game for the family to do together.