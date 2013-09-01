Let everyone read the Golden Rule together from Matthew 7:12a:

In everything do to others as you would have them do to you.

One: Jesus taught us the Golden Rule to help us to know how to live—

All: in our home and in our neighborhood.

One: At school and at work,

All: at church and on our teams.

One: Wherever we travel –

All: Any time, any place,

One: we remember Jesus’ teaching,

All: and we do to others as we would have them do to us.

Prayer: Dear God, in everything we do, help us to treat others the same way we want to be treated. In Jesus’ name we pray. Amen.

Together Time: This month, keep a Golden Rule Honor Roll on your refrigerator door. Put the names of everyone in the family on a list. Using gold stars or a gold pen, mark each time you see someone practicing the Golden Rule. Don’t make it a contest, and look for even the smallest instances in order to help children understand that the Golden Rule applies to all of our living.