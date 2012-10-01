For Educators
The List
10 Reasons To Smile This Month
- Hot, sunny days with plenty of time to play
- Spending time with your family
- Hanging out with old friends and meeting new ones
- Reading a great book on a stormy day
- Swimming in a pool, splashing in a creek, running under a sprinkler— whatever way you have to keep wet and cool
- It’s National Ice Cream Month. Time to celebrate!
- Lying in a hammock, just looking up at the trees and the sky
- A clear night, lit by the moon, the stars, and fireflies
- Picking (and eating) fresh, juicy berries
- God loves you! (Do you really need any other reason?)
mhooper