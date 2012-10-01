0

10 Reasons To Smile This Month

  1. Hot, sunny days with plenty of time to play
  2. Spending time with your family
  3. Hanging out with old friends and meeting new ones
  4. Reading a great book on a stormy day
  5. Swimming in a pool, splashing in a creek, running under a sprinkler— whatever way you have to keep wet and cool
  6. It’s National Ice Cream Month. Time to celebrate!
  7. Lying in a hammock, just looking up at the trees and the sky
  8. A clear night, lit by the moon, the stars, and fireflies
  9. Picking (and eating) fresh, juicy berries
  10. God loves you! (Do you really need any other reason?)

 

 

