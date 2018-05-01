For Educators
The List
10 Ways To Be a Great Sport
(on and off the field)
- Be a good winner. Sure, you’re happy you did well, but don’t brag or make fun of those who lost.
- Be a good loser. Don’t pout, blame others, or say mean things about those who won.
- Give your best effort—even if you get only a tiny part in the play or end up in the outfield when you know you’re a great pitcher.
- Compliment those who do well. Kind words are always welcome.
- Encourage those who make mistakes. Think how you’d feel if you were the one who just played the wrong note in a solo or missed a pass in the big game. Then say what you’d want someone to say to you.
- Share your talent. Are you a great speller? Offer to study with a classmate who’s struggling. Soccer star? Practice with a teammate who needs a little help.
- If you have the chance to choose team members, pick someone who’s usually chosen last.
- Say thanks to the adults who coach and officiate your games, lead your choir, sponsor your clubs, etc.
- Never cheat, even if you think you can get away with it, or that other people do it, or that no one will know. You’ll know. And so will God.
- Pray before you play. Thank God for the opportunity and pray for the safety of all involved.
mhooper