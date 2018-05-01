For Educators
The List
10 Great Things To Do with Courage
- Trust God to be with you, always. In the good times, in the bad times, in the in-between times. Always.
- Do what’s right, even when others pressure you to do something you know is wrong.
- Try something new that challenges you in some way.
- Love other people as Jesus loved.
- Believe in your ability to create change in the world and be willing to try.
- Find a way to stand up to a bully (and it’s okay if you need help to do it).
- Forgive someone.
- Admit your mistakes without making excuses.
- Be kind to someone you dislike.
- Apologize to someone you may have hurt, even if the hurt was unintentional.
mhooper