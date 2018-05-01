10 Great Things To Do with Courage

Trust God to be with you, always. In the good times, in the bad times, in the in-between times. Always. Do what’s right, even when others pressure you to do something you know is wrong. Try something new that challenges you in some way. Love other people as Jesus loved. Believe in your ability to create change in the world and be willing to try. Find a way to stand up to a bully (and it’s okay if you need help to do it). Forgive someone. Admit your mistakes without making excuses. Be kind to someone you dislike. Apologize to someone you may have hurt, even if the hurt was unintentional.