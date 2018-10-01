0

10 WAYS TO WELCOME

by Laurie Modrzejewski

Showing hospitality doesn’t have to be complicated or hard. Try these ideas this month.

  1. Smile and say hi to people.
  2. Invite someone new to hang out with you at recess or sit with you at lunch.
  3. Introduce yourself to people, especially other kids, who visit your church.
  4. Tell your family and friends how much they mean to you.
  5. Read Acts18 to find out how Aquila and Priscilla welcomed Paul and then Apollos into their home.
  6. Ask God to show you someone who needs to feel included.
  7. Be a good listener.
  8. Memorize 1 Peter 4:9. Ask God to help you live this way every day.
  9. Instead of getting angry, pray for patience when you feel frustrated with someone.
  10. Laugh often. Sharing joy brings people together.

 

 

 

 

 

 

