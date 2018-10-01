For Educators
10 WAYS TO WELCOME
by Laurie Modrzejewski
Showing hospitality doesn’t have to be complicated or hard. Try these ideas this month.
- Smile and say hi to people.
- Invite someone new to hang out with you at recess or sit with you at lunch.
- Introduce yourself to people, especially other kids, who visit your church.
- Tell your family and friends how much they mean to you.
- Read Acts18 to find out how Aquila and Priscilla welcomed Paul and then Apollos into their home.
- Ask God to show you someone who needs to feel included.
- Be a good listener.
- Memorize 1 Peter 4:9. Ask God to help you live this way every day.
- Instead of getting angry, pray for patience when you feel frustrated with someone.
- Laugh often. Sharing joy brings people together.
