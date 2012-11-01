For Educators
The List
12 Ways to Have More Christmas Spirit
- Read Christmas passages from the Bible: Matthew 1:18-2:6, John 1:1-18, Luke 2:1-20.
- Volunteer for a Christmas charity, like sorting gifts for a toy drive.
- Go to a Christmas pageant or candlelight service at your church or a friend’s church.
- Read one of your old, favorite Christmas books to a younger kid.
- Smile at everyone you see.
- Decorate an outdoor tree with treats for the birds and other wildlife.
- Make a birthday cake for Jesus, and take it to a family shelter.
- Sing carols in your neighborhood or at a nursing home.
- Visit a “live nativity” with your family.
- Make a food bank collection box for your house. Every time you have a holiday treat or special meal, put something in the box.
- Take plates of cookies to your local police and fire stations.
- Take time every day to pray and give thanks for Jesus.
mhooper