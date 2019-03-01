10 Terrific Things about Spring

1. Splashing through mud puddles

2. The smell of lilacs and other spring flowers

3. Celebrating Jesus’ resurrection on Easter, the most important day of the year for Christians

4. Running barefoot on the cool grass

5. Waking up to the sound of birds singing instead of your alarm

6. Opening the windows on a nice warm day

7. Playing baseball and other spring sports

8. Finding a bird’s nest (but don’t bother it!)

9. Lying in the sun and watching the clouds drift by

10. Baby animals of all kinds