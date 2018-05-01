For Families
The List
8 WAYS TO BE A GREAT FAMILY MEMBER
by Karen M. Leet
Being part of a family is like being on a team. Love and respect are the foundation of a family, but everyone needs to work together and do their part for the good of the whole family. Here are some tips to help you be an even better member of your family.
- Listen carefully when family members talk. Try to hear what each person really thinks and feels.
- Imagine a swap. When you’re frustrated with a family member, try to imagine how he or she feels about the situation.
- Be willing to compromise. Being part of a family (or any group) means we don’t always get our own way. Consider other people’s opinions, and try to find ways to give in a little to get along better.
- Stay calm. Disagreements are normal in families. But instead of yelling, try to stay calm so you can solve your problems without fighting.
- Practice acts of kindness. Do favors for family member. Help them whenever you can. Offer them words of encouragement and praise.
- Keep each member of your family in your daily prayers, especially when you’re not getting along with a particular person. And look for opportunities to pray together frequently.
- Whenever possible, be willing to share your belongings, your talents, and your ideas for the good of your whole family.
- Think long term. Your family is your family for your whole life. Look for ways to build a strong, positive relationship to last a lifetime.
