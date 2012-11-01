For Educators
6 Simple Christmas Reminders
by Christine Pauley
Advent and Christmas give us lots of opportunities to share God’s love with others and remind ourselves about the real meaning of these seasons. Try some of these ideas to keep Jesus first as you enjoy and celebrate the season.
- When you wrap gifts: Pray for the person the gift will go to. If you know of a need that person has, make that your prayer. If not, give thanks to God for that person and what he or she means to you.
- When you see a candle: Remember that Christ is the light of the world and that God wants us to spread that light to others. One way to do that is by doing an unexpected kind deed for someone each day.
- When you see a Christmas tree: Give thanks for the beauty of God’s creation, and ask God to help you be a good caretaker of your part of creation.
- When you hear a Christmas bell ring: Think of the good news of Jesus’ coming to the world, and set aside some of your own money to donate to a Christmas charity in your community.
- When you sing Christmas carols: Really think about what the words say, and sing them joyfully. Try reading the words of some carols and discussing them as a family devotion.
- When you wish someone a Merry Christmas: Say a quick prayer for that person. At the end of the day, think of all the people you have wished a Merry Christmas that day, and pray for each one again.
