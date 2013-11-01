For Educators
The List for October
10 Ways to Shine
- Be honest. Don’t lie. Don’t cheat, even a little. Don’t gossip or spread rumors.
- Be kind. Look for opportunities to treat others with kindness.
- Be compassionate. You can’t always “fix” someone else’s problems, but you can try to understand and do what you can to help.
- Stand up for what you believe. Don’t go along when you know something’s wrong, and don’t be afraid to let others know when you believe something strongly.
- Speak up for others. It’s tempting to keep quiet when someone’s being picked on or teased in a mean way; but if you know it’s not right, say so!
- Respect everyone. Some people are harder to like than others, but everyone deserves to be treated with respect.
- Pay attention. Sometimes we just don’t notice when people around us need help, so look for opportunities.
- Be yourself. God created you to be the wonderful, amazing person you are, so don’t worry about trying to be like someone else.
- Don’t judge. It’s impossible to know what people are like based on how they look or where they’re from or whatever way we’re tempted to judge them.
- Pray for your family, your friends, your church, your school, your community, the world.
