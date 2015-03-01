For Families
Using April in Families
* Read Do 1 Thing (pages 8-9) and decide on 1 Thing you will do each week as a family to help others.
* Follow the readings from Pocketsful of Scripture (pages 14-15) together.
* Make Coconut Cake together (page 16) for a family treat or to share with neighbors.
* Follow the Lenten Prayer Calendar (pages 20-21) from Ash Wednesday (March 6) until Easter.
* Learn about Georgia (pages 28-29).
* Take the Easter quiz (pages 42-43) together.
* Try the Family Time activity (page 48) as part of your family’s Easter celebration.
mhooper