Here are some ideas for using the August issue of Pockets, on the theme of Good Sports, in your home:

Read “10 Ways to Be a Great Sport” (p. 7) and talk about what it means to be a “good sport” in your everyday lives.

Read Do 1 Thing (p. 9) and decide on 1 Thing you will do each week as a family to help others.

Make the Frozen Chocolate Bananas (p. 16) together.

Follow the readings from Pocketsful of Scripture (pp. 14-15) together.

Make the craft project on page 25.

Learn about Andorra by reading “Where in God’s World?” (pp. 28-29). Talk about places you’d like to travel and why.

Read “How to Win at Losing” (p. 39) and discuss the ideas.

Try the Family Time activity (p. 48).