For Families
Using December in Families
Here are some ideas for using the December issue of Pockets, on the theme of Little Things, in your home:
- Follow the Advent Calendar (pages 24-25).
- Use the Advent Devotions (pages 22-23, 26) for your family time.
- Read Do 1 Thing (pages 8-9) and decide on 1 Thing you will do each week as a family to help others.
- Follow the readings from Pocketsful of Scripture (pages 14-15) together.
- Make Cheese Danish (page 20) together for a special family breakfast.
- Learn about Greece (pages 28-29).
- Take the How’s Your Christmas Spirit? quiz (pages 42-43) together and talk about your answers.
- Do the Family Time activity (page 48).
