Here are some ideas for using the December issue of Pockets, on the theme of Little Things, in your home:

  • Follow the Advent Calendar (pages 24-25).
  • Use the Advent Devotions (pages 22-23, 26) for your family time.
  • Read Do 1 Thing (pages 8-9) and decide on 1 Thing you will do each week as a family to help others.
  • Follow the readings from Pocketsful of Scripture (pages 14-15) together.
  • Make Cheese Danish (page 20) together for a special family breakfast.
  • Learn about Greece (pages 28-29).
  • Take the How’s Your Christmas Spirit? quiz (pages 42-43) together and talk about your answers.
  • Do the Family Time activity (page 48).
 

