Using December in Families

Here are some ideas for using the December issue of Pockets, on the theme of Waiting and Welcoming, in your home:

  • Check out The List (page 7) with your children for ideas of things to do to boost your Christmas spirit.
  • Read Do 1 Thing (page 9) and decide on 1 Thing you will do each week as a family to help others.
  • Make one of the Christmas treats from page 16 to share with neighbors and friends.
  • Keep the Advent Calendar (pp. 24-25) out where family members will see it, and follow the suggestions for each day.
  • Do the devotions for Advent, Christmas, and Epiphany (pp 22-23, 26) together.
  • Learn about St. Nicholas (p. 41) and plan a small celebration of St. Nicolas Day on December 6.
  • Try the Family Time activity (p. 48).
 

