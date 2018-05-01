0

Here are some ideas for using the October issue of Pockets, on the theme of the Golden Rule, in your home:

  • Read “6 Golden-Rule Rules To Live By” (p. 7) and talk about how each of you lives the Golden Rule each day.
  • Read Do 1 Thing (p. 9) and decide on 1 Thing you will do each week as a family to help others.
  • Follow the readings from Pocketsful of Scripture (pp. 14-15) together.
  • Make a big batch of the Easy Pumpkin Cookies (p. 16) and share them with neighbors.
  • Make the craft project on page 25.
  • Learn about Brunei by reading “Where in God’s World?” (pp. 28-29). If you have access to a net and a lightweight ball, try a game of sepak raga.
  • Take the quiz on pages 42-43 together and talk about your answers.
  • Try the Family Time activity (p. 48).
 

