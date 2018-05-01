Here are some ideas for using the October issue of Pockets, on the theme of the Golden Rule, in your home:

Read “6 Golden-Rule Rules To Live By” (p. 7) and talk about how each of you lives the Golden Rule each day.

Read Do 1 Thing (p. 9) and decide on 1 Thing you will do each week as a family to help others.

Follow the readings from Pocketsful of Scripture (pp. 14-15) together.

Make a big batch of the Easy Pumpkin Cookies (p. 16) and share them with neighbors.

Make the craft project on page 25.

Learn about Brunei by reading “Where in God’s World?” (pp. 28-29). If you have access to a net and a lightweight ball, try a game of sepak raga.

Take the quiz on pages 42-43 together and talk about your answers.

Try the Family Time activity (p. 48).