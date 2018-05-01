For Families
Using in Families
Here are some ideas for using the October issue of Pockets, on the theme of the Golden Rule, in your home:
- Read “6 Golden-Rule Rules To Live By” (p. 7) and talk about how each of you lives the Golden Rule each day.
- Read Do 1 Thing (p. 9) and decide on 1 Thing you will do each week as a family to help others.
- Follow the readings from Pocketsful of Scripture (pp. 14-15) together.
- Make a big batch of the Easy Pumpkin Cookies (p. 16) and share them with neighbors.
- Make the craft project on page 25.
- Learn about Brunei by reading “Where in God’s World?” (pp. 28-29). If you have access to a net and a lightweight ball, try a game of sepak raga.
- Take the quiz on pages 42-43 together and talk about your answers.
- Try the Family Time activity (p. 48).
mhooper