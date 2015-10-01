Though Pockets is primarily a resource for children’s personal use, the magazine can be used in groups as supplemental Sunday-school material or with weeknight groups or Pockets clubs. Here are some suggestions for using the October issue, on the theme of the Golden Rule in weekly segments.

Week One:

Read: Honest to Goodness (pages 2-4)

Discuss: Carrie thought she was following the Golden Rule by telling her sister how bad the sweater looked, but was she? What could she do differently? How do you tell people you think they should know but they might not want to hear?

Pray: To speak kindly to others

Do: Make Easy Pumpkin Cookies from page 16 to share.

Week Two:

Read: The Random Kindness Test (pages 10-12)

Discuss: Have you ever done a random act of kindness for someone? What did you do? Has someone ever done one for you? How did it make you feel? Do you think Erik and Kyra’s kind acts will spread to others?

Pray: To notice opportunities to do kind things for others

Do: Read about the new contest on page 24 and work on your entries.

Week Three:

Read: The Ripple Effect (page 32-34)

Discuss: Did Brittany do anything wrong when she repeated what she had heard to her friends? How did her actions hurt Danielle? How did they hurt Brittany? Can you think of a time when something you told someone spread in a way you didn’t intend? What happened as a result? How did you feel?

Pray: For the strength to resist the temptation to gossip

Do: Read the quiz on pages 42-43 and talk about your answers.

Week Four:

Read: Making the Team (pages 44-46)

Discuss: Why did Ethan choose to help Joe? If Ethan hadn’t made the team, how might he have felt about helping Joe? Have you ever done something to help someone you didn’t really like? Was it hard to make that choice? What helped you?

Pray: To follow the Golden Rule, even when it’s hard

Do: Make the Golden Rule Snack Mix (p. 24) and put it in small bags or jars to hand out to people in your church.