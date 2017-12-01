Here are some ideas for using the July issue of Pockets, on the theme of Joyful Living, in your home:

Read “10 Reasons to Smile This Month” (p. 7) and talk about the simple things that bring you joy.

Read Do 1 Thing (p. 9) and decide on 1 Thing you will do each week as a family to help others.

Make the Fruit Pizza (p. 16).

Follow the readings from Pocketsful of Scripture (pp. 14-15) together.

If a child (between 6-12) in your family enjoys engaging with Pockets, encourage him or her to apply to be a member of our Kids’ Advisory Board. (See p. 25 for the application.)

Learn a little about dragonflies (p. 26), and do some more research on your own.

Learn about Portugal by reading “Where in God’s World?” (pp. 28-29).

Read “Finding Joy in God’s Creation” (pp. 42-43) and pick some of the activities to do together.

Try the Family Time activity (p. 48).