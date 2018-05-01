For Families
Using July 2019 in Families
Here are some ideas for using the July issue of Pockets, on the theme of Friends, in your home:
- Read Do 1 Thing (pages 8-9) and decide on 1 Thing you will do each week as a family to help others.
- Follow the readings from Pocketsful of Scripture (pages 14-15) together.
- Make one of the recipes submitted by kids (pages 20-22).
- Read Summer Night Song (pages 22-23) and select a night to go outside as a family and listen for the sounds described.
- Learn about Belarus (pages 28-29).
- Read about our Amazing Kids (page 31) and talk about some of the ways your family helps those in your community or ways you would like to do so.
- Try the Family Time activity (page 48).
mhooper