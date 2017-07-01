For Families
Using June 2019 in Families
Here are some ideas for using the June issue of Pockets, on the theme of All Creatures Great and Small, in your home:
- Read Do 1 Thing (pages 8-9) and decide on 1 Thing you will do each week as a family to help others.
- Follow the readings from Pocketsful of Scripture (pages 14-15) together.
- Make Taco Pie (page 16). Consider making an extra and sharing it with a neighbor.
- Read Summer Night Song (pages 22-23) and select a night to go outside as a family and listen for the sounds described.
- Learn about Slovenia (pages 28-29).
- Take the Are You a Creation Caretaker? quiz (pages 42-43) and talk about your answers.
- Try the Family Time activity (page 48).
