For Families

Using June 2019 in Families

Here are some ideas for using the June issue of Pockets, on the theme of All Creatures Great and Small, in your home:

  • Read Do 1 Thing (pages 8-9) and decide on 1 Thing you will do each week as a family to help others.
  • Follow the readings from Pocketsful of Scripture (pages 14-15) together.
  • Make Taco Pie (page 16). Consider making an extra and sharing it with a neighbor.
  • Read Summer Night Song (pages 22-23) and select a night to go outside as a family and listen for the sounds described.
  • Learn about Slovenia (pages 28-29).
  • Take the Are You a Creation Caretaker? quiz (pages 42-43) and talk about your answers.
  • Try the Family Time activity (page 48).
 

