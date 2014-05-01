For Families
Using March 2019 in Families
Here are some ideas for using the March issue of Pockets, on the theme of Humility, in your home:
- Check out The List (page 7) with your children to spark a discussion on what it means to be humble.
- Read Do 1 Thing (pages 8-9) and decide on 1 Thing you will do each week as a family to help others.
- Follow the readings from Pocketsful of Scripture (pages 14-15) together.
- Make Irish Soda Bread together (page 16) to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. (You can learn more about St. Patrick on our Faith Heroes page [41] in this month’s issue.)
- Follow the Lenten Prayer Calendar (pages 20-21) from Ash Wednesday (March 6) until Easter.
- Learn about Burgaria (pages 28-29), and try making martenitsi (woven bracelets that mark the end of winter) together.
- Try the Family Time activity (p. 48).
mhooper