0

For Families

Using March 2019 in Families

Here are some ideas for using the March issue of Pockets, on the theme of Humility, in your home:

  • Check out The List (page 7) with your children to spark a discussion on what it means to be humble.
  • Read Do 1 Thing (pages 8-9) and decide on 1 Thing you will do each week as a family to help others.
  • Follow the readings from Pocketsful of Scripture (pages 14-15) together.
  • Make Irish Soda Bread together (page 16) to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. (You can learn more about St. Patrick on our Faith Heroes page [41] in this month’s issue.)
  • Follow the Lenten Prayer Calendar (pages 20-21) from Ash Wednesday (March 6) until Easter.
  • Learn about Burgaria (pages 28-29), and try making martenitsi (woven bracelets that mark the end of winter) together.
  • Try the Family Time activity (p. 48).
 

mhooper

Leave a Reply

« Back to Homepage 
 
 

Send Us Your Stuff!

Your Bible verse, joke or pet photo could be chosen for the Pockets website! What would you like to send us?
Cancel