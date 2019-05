Here are some ideas for using the May issue of Pockets, on the theme of Family Cooperation, in your home:

· Read Do 1 Thing (pages 8-9) and decide on 1 Thing you will do each week as a family to help others.

· Follow the readings from Pocketsful of Scripture (pages 14-15) together.

· Learn about Timor-Leste (pages 28-29).

· Take the Family Superstar? quiz (pages 42-43) and talk about your answers.

· Try the Family Time activity (page 48).