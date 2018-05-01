Here are some ideas for using the November issue of Pockets, on the theme of the Hospitality, in your home:

Read “10 Ways to Welcome” (p. 7) and talk about how you make people feel welcome in your home, neighborhood, church, and community.

Read Do 1 Thing (p. 9) and decide on 1 Thing you will do each week as a family to help others.

Make Corn Pudding (page 13) together for a family meal. (Consider making an extra batch for a neighbor.)

Follow the readings from Pocketsful of Scripture (pp. 14-15) together.

Post the Thanksgiving Prayer Calendar in your home and follow it together.

Learn about Cypress by reading “Where in God’s World?” (pp. 28-29). Try some recipes from this island nation: https://www.justaboutcyprus.com/cyprus-recipes/.

Take the quiz on pages 42-43 together and talk about your answers.

Try the Family Time activity (p. 48).