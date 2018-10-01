For Families
Using November 2019 in Families
Here are some ideas for using the November issue of Pockets, on the theme of Little Things, in your home:
- Read Do 1 Thing (pages 8-9) and decide on 1 Thing you will do each week as a family to help others.
- Follow the readings from Pocketsful of Scripture (pages 14-15) together.
- Make Pumpkin-Pie Parfaits (page 16) together, and consider making extras to share with friends.
- Follow the Thanksgiving Prayer Calendar (pages 20-21) as a family.
- Learn about Montenegro (pages 28-29).
- Take the Rank Your Thanks quiz (pages 42-43) together and talk about your answers.
- Do the Family Time activity (page 48).
mhooper