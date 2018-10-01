0

For Families

Using November 2019 in Families

Here are some ideas for using the November issue of Pockets, on the theme of Little Things, in your home:

  • Read Do 1 Thing (pages 8-9) and decide on 1 Thing you will do each week as a family to help others.
  • Follow the readings from Pocketsful of Scripture (pages 14-15) together.
  • Make Pumpkin-Pie Parfaits (page 16) together, and consider making extras to share with friends.
  • Follow the Thanksgiving Prayer Calendar (pages 20-21) as a family.
  • Learn about Montenegro (pages 28-29).
  • Take the Rank Your Thanks quiz (pages 42-43) together and talk about your answers.
  • Do the Family Time activity (page 48).
 

