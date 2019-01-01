Though Pockets is primarily a resource for children’s personal use, the magazine can be used in groups as supplemental Sunday-school material or with weeknight groups or Pockets clubs. Here are some suggestions for using the November issue, on the theme of Little Things, in weekly segments.

Week One:

Read: My Top-Sale Fail (pages 2-4)

Discuss: Why was David mad at his friends? Do you think what his friends did was fair? How did he feel after he learned why they did it? Would you have done what he did?

Pray: For people who have lost their homes

Do: Take the Rank Your Thanks quiz (pages 42-43), and talks about your answers.

Week Two:

Read: Tree Frog Trail (pages 17-19)

Discuss: Have you ever felt really disappointed because something good you were expecting didn’t happen? How did you respond? What helped you get over your disappointment? How can being grateful help us feel happier?

Pray: To remember to practice gratitude each day

Do: Gather an assortment of cans or other containers and let each group member make his or her own God Can.

Week Three:

Read: After the Storm (pages 32-34)

Discuss: What’s the difference between the things you want and the things you need? What did James learn about the things he lost in the flood? How did he help his friend? Can you think of a time when you helped someone who didn’t have something they needed?

Pray: For people who are suffering because of storms

Do: Collect donations to help those affected by floods. (Here’s one idea: http://www.umc.org/how-we-serve/offer-support-after-storms-create-cleaning-buckets.)

Week Four:

Read: Confused Octopus (pages 44-46)

Discuss: How has a friend helped or inspired you to do something you weren’t sure you could do? Can you think of time when you’ve inspired or helped someone else to achieve their goals? What did you do to help?

Pray: To appreciate good friends

Do: Make Pumpkin-Pie Parfait (page 16) to share.