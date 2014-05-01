For Families
Using October 2019 in Families
Here are some ideas for using the October issue of Pockets, on the theme of Let Your Light Shine, in your home:
- Read Do 1 Thing (pages 8-9) and decide on 1 Thing you will do each week as a family to help others.
- Follow the readings from Pocketsful of Scripture (pages 14-15) together.
- Make Chocolate-Chip Pumpkin Muffins (page 16) together, and share some with a neighbor.
- Take the Are You Shining? Quiz together.
- Do the Family Time activity (page 48).
mhooper