0

For Families

Using October 2019 in Families

Here are some ideas for using the October issue of Pockets, on the theme of Let Your Light Shine, in your home:

  • Read Do 1 Thing (pages 8-9) and decide on 1 Thing you will do each week as a family to help others.
  • Follow the readings from Pocketsful of Scripture (pages 14-15) together.
  • Make Chocolate-Chip Pumpkin Muffins (page 16) together, and share some with a neighbor.
  • Take the Are You Shining? Quiz together.
  • Do the Family Time activity (page 48).
 

mhooper

Leave a Reply

« Back to Homepage 
 
 

Send Us Your Stuff!

Your Bible verse, joke or pet photo could be chosen for the Pockets website! What would you like to send us?
Cancel