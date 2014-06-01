Though Pockets is primarily a resource for children’s personal use, the magazine can be used in groups as supplemental Sunday-school material or with weeknight groups or Pockets clubs. Here are some suggestions for using the October issue, on the theme of Let Your Light Shine, in weekly segments.

Week One:

Read: Locking Down Prayer (pages 2-4)

Discuss: How did Mallory help her friends during the lockdown? Is it ever hard for you to remember that God is with you? What kind of situations make it hard to remember that? What helps you?

Pray: For kids who face scary situations at school

Do: Let each member of your group write a prayer he or she can carry with them to say in scary situations. Provide some comforting scriptures to help guide the exercise. Invite those who want to to share their prayers with the group.

Week Two:

Read: Shining a Light (pages 10-12)

Discuss: Have you ever faced a situation when you knew a friend was doing something wrong or harmful? What did you do? How did your friend respond? How did you feel about the way you handled the situation?

Pray: For courage to speak up when you know something is wrong

Do: Read about the contest on page 24, and work on your entries.

Week Three:

Read: Silent Lunch (pages 32-34)

Discuss: Do you know any kids like Rachel who seem to always be in trouble? Do you ever think about why they behave the way they do? Have you ever tried to make friends with someone no one else seems to like? If so, what was that like? If not, what might be hard or easy about that?

Pray: For kids who have a hard time in school

Do: Take the Are You Shining? quiz (pages 42-43), and talks about your answers.

Week Four:

Read: Tree Frog Trail (pages 17-19)

Discuss: Is it ever hard for you to just listen to someone instead of telling them what to do? How do you feel when you want someone to listen to you and they don’t? How can we try to be better listeners?

Pray: To listen well and to speak kind words to others

Do: Make Chocolate-Chip Pumpkin Muffins (page 16) to share.