For Families
Using September 2018 Pockets in Your Family
Here are some ideas for using the September issue of Pockets, on the theme of Courage, in your home:
- Read “10 Things to Do with Great Courage” (p. 7) and talk about how God gives you courage to face daily challenges.
- Read Do 1 Thing (p. 9) and decide on 1 Thing you will do each week as a family to help others.
- Follow the readings from Pocketsful of Scripture (pp. 14-15) together.
- Check out the scripture cards on page 21 and make your own versions for family members to carry with them.
- Make the craft project on page 25.
- Learn about Nicaragua by reading “Where in God’s World?” (pp. 28-29). Make quesillo or another Nicaraguan specialty together. (Find more options here: https://www.nicaraguafood.org/.)
- Take the quiz on pages 42-43 together and talk about your answers.
- Try the Family Time activity (p. 48).
