Using September 2018 Pockets in Your Family

Here are some ideas for using the September issue of Pockets, on the theme of Courage, in your home:

  • Read “10 Things to Do with Great Courage” (p. 7) and talk about how God gives you courage to face daily challenges.
  • Read Do 1 Thing (p. 9) and decide on 1 Thing you will do each week as a family to help others.
  • Follow the readings from Pocketsful of Scripture (pp. 14-15) together.
  • Check out the scripture cards on page 21 and make your own versions for family members to carry with them.
  • Make the craft project on page 25.
  • Learn about Nicaragua by reading “Where in God’s World?” (pp. 28-29). Make quesillo or another Nicaraguan specialty together. (Find more options here: https://www.nicaraguafood.org/.)
  • Take the quiz on pages 42-43 together and talk about your answers.
  • Try the Family Time activity (p. 48).
 

