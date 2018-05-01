Here are some ideas for using the September issue of Pockets, on the theme of Courage, in your home:

Read “10 Things to Do with Great Courage” (p. 7) and talk about how God gives you courage to face daily challenges.

Read Do 1 Thing (p. 9) and decide on 1 Thing you will do each week as a family to help others.

Follow the readings from Pocketsful of Scripture (pp. 14-15) together.

Check out the scripture cards on page 21 and make your own versions for family members to carry with them.

Make the craft project on page 25.

Learn about Nicaragua by reading “Where in God’s World?” (pp. 28-29). Make quesillo or another Nicaraguan specialty together. (Find more options here: https://www.nicaraguafood.org/.)

Take the quiz on pages 42-43 together and talk about your answers.

Try the Family Time activity (p. 48).