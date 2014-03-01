0

For Families

Using September 2019 in Families

Here are some ideas for using the September issue of Pockets, on the theme of Change, in your home:

  • Read Do 1 Thing (pages 8-9) and decide on 1 Thing you will do each week as a family to help others.
  • Follow the readings from Pocketsful of Scripture (pages 14-15) together.
  • Make Apple Dump Cake (page 16) together, and consider making an extra for a neighbor.
  • Learn about Jordan (pages 28-29).
  • Take the Time for a Change? Quiz together, and talk about the ways you respond to the challenges of change.
  • Check the Family Time activities (page 48), and pick some of them to try.
 

