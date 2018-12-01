0

For Families

Using this issue in Families

Here are some ideas for using the January/February issue of Pockets, on the theme of Extra Ordinary, in your home:

  • Check out The List (page 7) with your children to learn some extraordinary things about ordinary days.
  • Read Do 1 Thing (pages 8-9) and decide on 1 Thing you will do each week as a family to help others.
  • Make the Super Sandwich together (page 13) for an easy weeknight supper.
  • Check out the winners of our photo contest (pages 14-16), and challenge family members—working in teams or individually—to snap some photos of extraordinary ways you see God’s handiwork around you.
  • Follow the readings from Pocketsful of Scripture (pages 22-25) together.
  • Learn about Trinidad and Tobago (pages 28-29).
  • Try some of the suggestions from 31 Boredom Beating Idea (pages 42-43), and challenge your family to come up with additional ideas.
  • Try the Family Time activity (p. 48).
 

