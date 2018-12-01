Though Pockets is primarily a resource for children’s personal use, the magazine can be used in groups as supplemental Sunday-school material or with weeknight groups or Pockets clubs. Here are some suggestions for using the January/February issue, on the theme of Extra Ordinary, in weekly segments.

January

Week One:

Read: Pretty Incredible (pages 2-4)

Discuss: Sam thought Charlie would think his town was boring, but Charlie thought it was awesome. Do you think it’s hard sometimes to appreciate the place where you are every day? What’s one thing you really like about your town or neighborhood?

Pray: For the people of your community

Do: Collect winter supplies (socks, gloves, hand warmers, etc.) for a local charity. If possible, deliver your donations in person.

Week Two:

Read: What Mimi Sees (pages 10-12)

Discuss: What did Sophia learn from Mimi? What’s a favorite time with your family or your friends that you’ll remember for a long, long time? What makes that time special or memorable for you?

Pray: For grandparents and older members of your church

Do: Read about the contest on page 24 and work on your entries.

Week Three:

Read: Where in God’s World? (pages 28-29)

Discuss: What was your favorite facts about Trinidad and Tobago? Do you think it would be fun to visit there? What other places in the world would you like to visit? Why would you choose those places?

Pray: For the people of Trinidad and Tobago

Do: Choose one of the ideas from pages 42-43 to do in your group.

Week Four:

Read: Tree Frog Trail (pages 17-19)

Discuss: What do you like to do for fun on days when it’s rainy or snowy and everything seems boring?

Pray: To look for the good things in each day

Do: Work together to brainstorm your own list of “boredom-busting” ideas.

February:

Week One:

Read: The List (page 7)

Discuss: Talk about some of the extraordinary things in the lives of the people in your group. What do you notice in your everyday lives that reminds you of God’s care and love?

Pray: To notice and appreciate the extraordinary things about every day.

Do: Choose another of the ideas from pages 42-43 to do in your group.

Week Two:

Read: Faith Heroes (page 41)

Discuss: Talk about how we work for justice in our everyday lives. How does God call us to stand with those who are discriminated against or treated unfairly?

Pray: For the courage to stand up for what’s right

Do: Identify some Faith Heroes you know. Talk about what makes them heroes, and how kids can be faith heroes in their everyday lives.

Week Three:

Read: At This Point in Time (pages 32-34)

Discuss: What kind of things do you do to make life easier or better for the people in your family? Is there anything you’d like to do that you haven’t tried yet?

Pray: For opportunities to serve others

Do: The prayer activity on page 31

Week Four:

Read: Nothing Special (pages 44-46)

Discuss: Beth was happy with her life until she started comparing her life with her friend’s. Has anything like that ever happened to you? Does comparing help or hurt? Or can it be both?

Pray: A prayer of thanksgiving for the people who make your life special

Do: The game “In God’s Eyes” on page 30.