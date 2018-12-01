One: Many people in the Bible had to decide what was the most important thing.

All: Some made good decisions, and some made bad decisions.

One: Like Adam and Eve,

All: who ate fruit from the tree that God had said not to eat from.

All: Like Noah,

One: who listened to God and decided he would build the ark.

All: Like Miriam and her mother,

All: who saved Moses by putting him where the Egyptian princess would find him.

One: Like Shiphrah and Puah,

All: who refused to follow Pharaoh’s order to kill all the Hebrew baby boys.

One: Like Aaron,

All: who made a golden calf for the people to worship.

One: Like Rahab of Jericho,

All: who hid the Hebrew spies from the king of Jericho.

One: Like Saul,

All: who consulted a medium to find out what he should do instead of asking God.

One: Like Jesus,

All: who didn’t give into temptation when he was in the wilderness.

One: Like the disciples,

All: who decided to leave their work and to follow Jesus.

One: Like Saul, who became Paul,

All: who supported killing Christians but then listened to Jesus’ call to him.

One: Like Ananias and Sapphira,

All: who kept the money from selling their goods instead of sharing it with the other early Christians.

One: We are like those Bible people.

All: Sometimes we make good decisions about what is most important, and sometimes we make bad decisions.

One: Jesus said, “More than anything else, put God’s work first” (Matt. 6:33 CEV).

All: Sometimes that may mean …

being kind to someone who difficult to like,

standing up for our beliefs when it’s easier to keep quiet,

sacrificing our time to help someone else,

giving up something we want because someone needs it more,

asking for God’s help when we’re not sure what to do,

following God’s guidance, even when it’s hard.

Prayer: Dear God, help us always to put your work first. Amen.

Together Time: Use poster board if you have it, or tape several sheets of plain paper together to make a large sheet. At the top write this: The (your family’s name) family does God’s work.

Have everyone draw around one (or both) of their hands and put their names inside their handprints. Hang your poster where everyone can see.